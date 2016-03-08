Momo Sissoko: 'I should never have left Juventus for PSG'

Interviewed by Le Parisien, former Juventus and Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko talks about his move to PSG in 2011: "I didn't realize that Juve was enough for me. I should never have left Turin. I believed in the Paris club project, but there something didn't work. If I could change things, I wouldn't sign that contract. If I had been French, it would have been different. I was considered a foreigner. My country is France, but I don't regret having chosen to play for Mali. The double culture is a richness. And if one day one of my children wants to play for France, I would be proud of it."