Momo Sissoko: 'I should never have left Juventus for PSG'

Il centrocampista della Juventus Sissoko in azione
05 April at 16:40

Interviewed by Le Parisien, former Juventus and Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Sissoko talks about his move to PSG in 2011: "I didn't realize that Juve was enough for me. I should never have left Turin. I believed in the Paris club project, but there something didn't work. If I could change things, I wouldn't sign that contract. If I had been French, it would have been different. I was considered a foreigner. My country is France, but I don't regret having chosen to play for Mali. The double culture is a richness. And if one day one of my children wants to play for France, I would be proud of it."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.