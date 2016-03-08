Monaco confirm offer for Chelsea target Golovin but...
16 July at 21:30Monaco have confirmed that they made CSKA an offer for Chelsea and Juve taget Aleksandr Golovin. Here is what they had to say on the matter: "We made them a very generous offer for Golovin. We made the player a 5 year contract offer as we think that a team like Monaco is the best option for him right now. It will allow him to transition well at the next level. We should know more soon, maybe even today...".
FOR MORE NEWS CLICK HERE
Go to comments