Monaco evaluating three candidates for midfield role

28 August at 14:52
French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are evaluating three players to strengthen their midfield for the 2019-20 season, as per Infosport +.

Les Monégasques are in the market to strengthen their midfield for the season which has just started and have shortlisted three candidates for the role.

First option is AC Milan’s Franck Kessié who is being valued by the Italian Serie
A club at €30 million. Second of those options is Chelsea’s Tiémoué Bakayoko who can leave the club on loan or for a permanent deal whereas the latest inclusion in that list is Marseille’s Luiz Gustavo.
 

