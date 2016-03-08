Monaco express interest in Juventus midfielder Matuidi
25 June at 17:40According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport today, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is a target of Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
Monaco, who recently saw the return of Leonardo Jardim as head coach, are looking to strengthen their side after a horrendous 2018/19 campaign, which saw the state side finish on just 36 points, in 17th place; 2 points above 18th placed Dijon who ended up winning their relegation play-off against Ligue 2 side Lens.
Matuidi would be a marquee signing for Monaco and would signal Juventus' intentions to balance the books so that they can make more additions than Matthijs de Ligt, who is expected to join the club this summer from Ajax.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments