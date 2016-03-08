Monaco interested in Kessie; the situation

23 August at 09:45
Reports broke from RMC Sport this evening to suggest that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco were opening talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Kessie had been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League before the English transfer window closed, with Wolves being linked as a possible destination.

However, it would now seem as though the Ligue 1 side are interested and ready to bid. This being said, as has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, although the interest is true, there is yet to be any formal discussion between the two clubs in reality.

Kessie is not the only player that Monaco are interested in from the Rossoneri, with the Ligue 1 outfit also looking for another striking addition, after the purchase of Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla; Andre Silva linked as a potential target for Monaco.

Not long left in the summer market but these will be decisive days for both Monaco and Milan.

