Monaco, new injury for Italian starlet Pellegri

A new issue has arisen for Pietro Pellegri, the 18-year-old Italian striker at AS Monaco, who had just returned to the squad. The former Genoa player has suffered a muscle injury to his left abductor in a training session. For the Italian starlet, purchased by the Ligue 1 club for €25m from the Rossoblu in January 2018, this is the sixth injury in the twenty months in the Principality.The Italian forward made his league debut with Genoa against Torino in December 2016 at only 15 years and 280 days old, equally the record for the youngest ever debutant in Serie A, a record held by Amedeo Amadei since 1937. Less than a year later and he scored a brace against Lazio, becoming the first 16-year-old to score twice in a single major European league game. However, Pellegri has only managed six first team appearances for the Ligue 1 club due to his injuries.Apollo Heyes