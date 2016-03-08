Monaco overtake Aston Villa in race for wantaway Juve keeper
01 August at 19:15According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, Aston Villa have lost ground in their pursuit of Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The reports suggest that, in fact, Monaco have now overtaken the Premier League side in the race to sign the Italian; who nearly moved to Portuguese side Benfica before the move eventually fell through.
Now, with Villa's move on standby, Monaco will now emerge as front-runners as they look to sign the wantaway keeper, who is now third choice in the Juventus pecking order after the club re-signed Gianluigi Buffon.
