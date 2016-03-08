Monaco owner Dmitrij Rybolovlev in talks to buy AC Milan - the details
08 July at 21:25After AC Milan president Yonghong Li failed to raise the €32 million needed to pay back Elliott Management’s fund for the money borrowed to keep the club in financial gain, the owner has stepped up attempts to remain in part control of the club.
The latest reports suggest that Dmitrij Rybolovlev, Russian businessman and AS Monaco owner, is in talks with Li over a deal to help him take over a majority of the club. Li wishes to remain in part control of the club yet the Elliott fund have the ability to reject any deal proposed by Li from this point onwards.
Rybolovlev is attempting to get the deal tied up, which would leave Li in a minority ownership and this explains Li’s trips to London, with lawyers from the English capital attempting to help Rybolovlev negotiate the deal.
