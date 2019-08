Monaco plot return for ex-Milan midfielder?

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are hunting for a new midfielder, after their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi ended yesterday. Matuidi wants to remain with Juve for at least another year, when he will then re-evaluate his position at the club.Therefore, the latest track for the Ligue 1 outfit leads to Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko; who originally signed for the Premier League side from Monaco. Bakayoko spent last season on a successful loan spell with Serie A side AC Milan where he found his form once again and Monaco are ready to splash the cash on his signature.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.