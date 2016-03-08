Monaco ready to rival Milan, United for signing of Barca’s Todibo

French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco have joined the race to sign Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the mid-season transfer window, as per Le10Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 19-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based due to lack of playing time in the ongoing campaign.

There have been reports of interest in Todibo from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan and English Premier League giants Manchester United but as per the latest report, Monaco have also joined the race to sign the French U21 international as they look to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign and are ready to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.

Todibo has joined Barcelona from French club Toulouse in the summer of 2019 for a reported transfer fee of just €1 million.

