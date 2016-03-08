Monaco’s change of heart creating problems for Milan

12 August at 11:38
French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s change of heart is now becoming a problem for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.

The French club was extremely interested in signing Milan’s Portuguese striker Andre Silva. However the deal has not materialised in the recent past as the

Les Monégasques have now turn their focus towards Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

French media outlet L'Equipe has reported that the Ben Yedder’s move to Monaco will be completed in the coming week after the potential departure of Radamel Falcao to Turkish side Galatasaray.

It is believed that the Les Rouges et Blancs are ready to pay the French international’s buyout clause of €40 million.

The news will be a disastrous one for Milan who were hoping to generate funds from the departure of Silva in order to sign Angel Correa from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.  

However, with English transfer window already closed, Milan’s only realistic hope is now La Liga outfit Valencia who are expected to make a move for the former FC Porto striker after a potential departure of striker Rodrigo to Atletico in the coming days.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.