Monaco’s change of heart creating problems for Milan

French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s change of heart is now becoming a problem for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.



The French club was extremely interested in signing Milan’s Portuguese striker Andre Silva. However the deal has not materialised in the recent past as the



Les Monégasques have now turn their focus towards Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder.



French media outlet L'Equipe has reported that the Ben Yedder’s move to Monaco will be completed in the coming week after the potential departure of Radamel Falcao to Turkish side Galatasaray.



It is believed that the Les Rouges et Blancs are ready to pay the French international’s buyout clause of €40 million.



The news will be a disastrous one for Milan who were hoping to generate funds from the departure of Silva in order to sign Angel Correa from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.



However, with English transfer window already closed, Milan’s only realistic hope is now La Liga outfit Valencia who are expected to make a move for the former FC Porto striker after a potential departure of striker Rodrigo to Atletico in the coming days.

