Monaco's Dalbert deal can hit a snag

CalcioMercato understand that Dalbert's loan move to Monaco from Inter Milan can hit a snag this summer.



Dalbert joined Inter from Nice last summer but could make only 13 appearances in his debut season at the club. This summer, Inter are looking to loan the Brazilian out, allowing him to gain much-needed experience.



It was reported that Inter and Monaco had reached a loan agreement of 3 million euros and an option of signing the player on a permanent basis for 24 million euros. But it seems as if the deal has encountered some problems.



Problems pertaining to bureaucracy is holding up the deal, but the clubs will not negotiate til the end of June and talks will resume in July.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)