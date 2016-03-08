Monaco showing interest in Inter forward who dreams of the Premier League
04 August at 10:30Ivan Perisic is set to feature in Inter Milan's pre-season friendly against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur today but there is still a feeling amongst the Nerazzurri camp that the Croatian could leave the club this summer.
The beaten World Cup finalist from last year in Russia has been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League; both Spurs and Arsenal having been touted as potential destinations over the last 12 months.
However, as per Tuttosport, the only club expressing an interest in Perisic still is Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. After a torrid 2018/19 campaign, Monaco are going through somewhat of a rebuild, signing many reinforcements to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season. Perisic is at the top of their wishlist but the fact remains, Perisic dreams of playing in the Premier League, not France.
Regardless, money talks. If Monaco can present Inter with a good enough bid, and can satisfy the demands of the Croatian himself, we could see Perisic depart Milan this summer. However, he will be starring today and, for now, remains a player of Inter.
