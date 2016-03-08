Youri Tielemans has made some

The Belgian youngster has done very well in his first season-and-a-bit at Monaco in Ligue 1, but it now appears that he has offered himself to the Bianconeri for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old has already scored two Ligue 1 goals this season, imposing himself as a dominant figure in the Principality side’s midfield.

Le 10 Sports say that he has expressed the desire to move to Turin next season, or even as early as January.

The youngster made a name for himself when he made his Anderlecht debut at age 16, and was already being chased by the Bianconeri, only for Monaco to blow the competition out the water with a massive €25 million offer.

Juve have been know to invest in youngsters in recent years, but recently signed Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic, and their centre midfield is generally well stocked.



It is also hard to imagine Monaco parting with one of their crown jewels on the cheap, if one thinks how much Mbappé, Falcao and James Rodriguez were sold for…