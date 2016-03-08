Monaco target €20m Juventus midfielder - but the Italian side face a dilemma
15 June at 21:33Juventus are looking to seriously reshuffle their squad in the transfer window; offloading the players they do not consider to be essential and replacing them with, ideally, world class talent.
Although communication between Monaco and Juventus has been revolving around veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio in recent weeks, the new path for the Ligue 1 side to follow leads to Rolando Mandragora.
Mandragora, 20, signed for Juve from Genoa in January 2016, for a fee of around €6m, rising to €12m.
Now, Monaco want a move for the young Italian midfielder. The dilemma that Juventus face is whether to strike a deal for their €20m asking price with Monaco, or work with another interested club, such as Genoa, to include a sell-on fee or buy-back clause.
The other option is for the player to remain at Juventus and grow; selling on for a potentially higher fee in a few seasons’ time. However, Juve are after quick cash and should Monaco table an acceptable bid, they may find it hard to turn down.
For more Serie A transfer news, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments