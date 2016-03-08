Monaco to battle Wolves for Milan’s Kessié: report

10 September at 16:40
French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco will make a move for Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s highly-rated midfielder Franck Kessié in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club and has attracted interest from the likes of English Premier League outfit Wolves.

However, as per the latest development, Monaco are ready to battle Wolves in the January transfer window to acquire the services of the Ivory Coast international.

