"My goal is to make Jardim the Ferguson of Monaco. He is happy at our club and we are very happy with him," Vasilyev told reporters.

Jardim has been the manager for Monaco since 2014. He won the league with his side last season, finishing eight points clear of PSG in second place.

Merci aux supporters pour cette saison avec des difficultés mais l’objectif est atteint : nous sommes vice-champions ! #DagheMunegupic.twitter.com/1S1vRVFO1d — Leonardo Jardim (@leonardojjardim) 19 May 2018

