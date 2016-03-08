Monaco want Spalletti; how much Inter would save
16 September at 20:40Monaco are in full crisis for the second consecutive year. After having just escaped relegation last season, the club have started even worse this time out, claiming only two points after five games.
According to the French media (via calciomercato.com), there may soon be a change on the bench, as the current manager Jardim is at serious risk of losing his job once again. Among the possible replacements, the name that warms the most is that of Luciano Spalletti, who still is under contract with Inter.
As learned by Calciomercato.com, the former Roma man is seriously considering starting a new adventure in France. However, there are a few teams interested in Italy as well, including Fiorentina, who could lure in the manager thanks to their ambitious project.
Spalletti's contract with Inter will expire in 2021, with a salary of €4.5m per year. Should the Italian sign with Monaco, then the Nerazzurri would save a total of €9m net, €18m gross. Therefore, the outcome of the situation will be important for the San Siro side.
