However, at the time of writing, they are up by two goals against Chievo at the Olimpico, looking to clinch their second win of the season four games into the campaign.

AS Roma sporting director, Monchi, has backed manager Di Francesco to get the club back to its best. The former Sevilla director was talking to DAZN before the match vs. Chievo.“I think we have a very good coach on and off the pitch. I'm at his side for everything, everyone's responsibility. We all need to improve something, this team is built to fight on all fronts, and we must be ambitious and optimistic,” said Monchi.The Italian side were very active in the transfer window but have not had a perfect start to the season. They have won 1, drawn 1 and lost 1 so far, which has to be considered as too poor for a side of Roma's status.