During the press conference organized for the renewal of Alessandro Florenzi, Roma's sporting director Monchi revealed some interesting details on the matter.

"15 months after my arrival in Roma, this is the happiest day of my adventure, not just as a sporting director but also because I've started to love Roma. One of our own has renewed his contract and will remain for at least five years.

"It was not a short negotiation but I was always convinced of the happy ending because he wanted to stay here. He had important offers from elsewhere, especially when it comes to the economic point of views, but he preferred to stay," Monchi concluded.