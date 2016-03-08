Monchi gives transfer updates about Ziyech and Mertens
07 July at 13:30AS Roma sporting director Monchi has given transfer updates about the club's chase of Hakim Ziyech and reported interest in Dries Mertens.
The giallorossi have already signed as many as nine players in the ongoing summer transfer window, with Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert stealing the spotlight so far.
During the unveiling of two of Roma's other new signings- William Bianda and Ante Coric, Monchi talked about the clubs interest in Hakim Ziyech and interest in Dries Mertens.
About Ziyech, Monchi said: "I can not say a no with 100% surity. He's a long-term player, but we have so many players in his role."
Monchi was quick to play down rumors linking the capital club with a move for Mertens. He answered with a plain 'no'.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments