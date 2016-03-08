Monchi hails 'beautiful' Roma experience and reveals Arsenal offer
18 March at 15:10New Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed that his experience of being the Roma sporting director was beautiful and has opened up about an offer from Arsenal.
Monchi left Roma days after the sacking of Eusebio di Francesco and despite rumors linking him with a move to Arsenal, the Spaniard has already rejoined his former club Sevilla.
During his presentation at the Andalusian side, Monchi was talking about how his experience at Roma turned out. He said: "Lots of things. The experience of working outside my home is what pushed me. In a warm, demanding environment. This helps you grow professionally. I keep saying that my experience in Rome was beautiful. It is true that the results did not arrive but the first year was beautiful. Beyond the results, the experience made me grow a lot."
He also told of an offer from Arsenal. When asked about an offer from Real Madrid, he said: "No, never. I received an offer from Arsenal."
