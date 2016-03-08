Monchi: I am the one that hires and fires coaches

In an interview with Sports Illustrated Monchi spoke about his work at Roma and the goals of the club for the future.



How can you describe your work as sports director?

It is not easy to describe my work in a few words. I take care of everything concerning the sports planning at Roma, from who the coach is, to the club's philosophy, to buy and sell players.



​Why after many years of success you decided to leave Seville?

It is a question that they have asked me many times. I really thought it was time for me to change after 29 years divided between life as a footballer and a sports director. I felt I needed to try new things and test myself to see if I could do my work outside my home. Many think that I did it for money but the truth is I needed a new experience.



Why did you choose Roma out of the many clubs that were after you?

I thought that Rome was the club that, among the many who looked for me, offered me the possibility of being myself, of being Monchi. It was important to maintain independence and responsibility, the possibility of continuing my work. Rome gave me the opportunity not to change my professional identity and after 16 months I can say that it was the right choice.



Who makes the decisions in Rome?

The hierarchy is similar to that in every other club. There is a president, a general manager, a managing director etc. My boss is Pallotta, but fortunately I can work independently, obviously keeping him updated on all news. Our relationship is excellent, as well as that with Baldissoni and Gandini. Hiring and firing coaches is my responsibility because the sports project depends on the coach's decisions.



How many scouts do you have at Rome and how do you use the data?

Now we are a team of 15 scouts, each working on a certain type of data and then puts them in the database from which we decide which players to monitor and which to stop following. Not everyone works in Rome, we are now busy building a scout network that will monitor young players from a team of about 20-25 people, who will work under the guidance of one of those in Rome.



​Goals for Roma?

My biggest goal is to build an economic model that is sustainable and stable, while on a sporting level it is to bring Rome as close as possible to the highest level. These are my two goals.



How much does the construction of the new stadium in Rome influence your work?

Very much, it will be an important source of revenue and will grow the AS Roma brand, giving the club the opportunity to invest more money to reach the elite players in the market.

