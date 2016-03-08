Monchi mocks Paratici: 'I wrote Messi on a paper, maybe tomorrow I'll sign him'

30 January at 19:20
Ahead of the Coppa Italia clash between Roma and Fiorentina, the former's sporting director Monchi spoke to Rai Sport about the piece of paper which Juve's sporting director Paratici allegedly wrote Zaniolo's name on.  
 
"Zaniolo? I wrote down Messi's name on a piece of paper, maybe to tomorrow I'll go to Barcelona and sign him. Again, Zaniolo is a Roma player and we're happy to have him with us," he concluded. 
 

