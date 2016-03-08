Roma's sporting director, Monchi, spoke to Sky Italia about his side's Champions League draw, as the Giallorossi will play against Real Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Plzen.

"We don't leave this draw with a smile, it could have been worse but maybe even better. We must respect our rivals, Real are the current champions, while CSKA has European experience. It's a tough group.

"Viktoria Plzen are not very well known to the fans but it is a team that will have great motivation to play against Real and Roma, so we have to look out for them", Monchi concluded.