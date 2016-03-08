Monchi has responded to a strong-worded

The Roma chairman said that he was “disgusted” in a recent interview following the Giallorossi’s sloppy start, which has seen them lose four straight games in all competitions and not win since opening day, when they trumped Torino thanks to a late goal.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco himself said yesterday that Pallotta had every reason to be disgusted:

Speaking to DAZN ahead of Roma’s game with Frosinone - which they are mercifully winning 3-0 - Monchi said that punishing the team with a ritiro was the right idea. “I think it was useful, we banded together and understood certain things, tried some things on the pitch.”

“Pallotta is disgusted? It’s normal not to be happy, those who wear this shirt can’t be happy right now.”

“Pallotta? I would have been worried if he was happy rather than disgusted. There is no need to feel trust from anyone at this time.