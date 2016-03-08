Monchi plays down rumours of Roma exit and praises Schick
11 November at 15:45Roma sporting director Monchi spoke to Sky Sports' microphones ahead of the match against Sampdoria and touched various topics.
"If I expected this fragility of Pastore? No, these injuries were not predictable. We have to work to avoid these things, he has had some wonderful performances," he said.
"Inter's loss? Atalanta always play at 100% and are a very physical team. Sometimes the head is missing, more than the heart or the legs.
"Dzeko's renewal? There is still nothing. We are focused on the league. There is still time. Schick? We have so much confidence in him. There is nothing true about him today, he is playing and has to do well so that we win.
"Nothing affects my business and I am happy to work here at Roma. I want to stay here for many years. As long as there is trust, I will stay here. My only idea is to stay here," Monchi concluded.
Go to comments