Monchi praises Pastore and confirms Gonalons exit

Roma's Sporting Director Monchi confirmed Maxime Gonalons' exit, and shared a few thoughts on Javier Pastore and Robin Olsen as they start for Roma against Torino, in the Giallorossi's first game of the season.



“If all goes well, it’ll be a dry loan. He is going to Seville today and will have his medical tomorrow,” Monchi told Sky Sport Italia.



Pastore is back to Serie A after six seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, while Olsen was a shocking move for La Magica after his performances in the World Cup for Sweden.



“Javier Pastore worked to be in good shape and the Coach worked on his mentality too. He is convinced that he can do well in that midfield role and I am sure he’ll have a good season. Quality players can play anywhere.



“Alisson is one of the top five goalkeepers in the world. We tried to go for experience and chose Olsen. He has a lot of experience, played at the World Cup and you can see he is good with his feet in training.”

