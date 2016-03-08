Roma’s sporting director Monchi claims that Real Madrid

The Portuguese international opened his Juventus account at the weekend with a brace against Sassuolo, having cost them €105 million in the summer.

The former Manchester United player left after nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, in which he won four Champions League titles.

Speaking to ABC, the Spaniard said that “I see Real are even more motivated since CR7 left. They want to demonstrate that they can win without him,. And that makes them even more dangerous.

“We’re still speaking of champions who can make a difference at club and national level, and who don’t give up when faced with difficulties. If anything they tend to close ranks and fight.”

Real are preparing to welcome Roma in the Champions League in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Monchi doesn’t seem to be underestimating the Spaniards at all.