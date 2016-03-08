Monchi reveals why Roma sold Mohamed Salah
17 September at 18:50Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed why the giallorossi had to sell Mohamed Salah to Liverpool last summer.
Salah had joined the Anfield based side from Roma last summer for a fee of 42 million euros and has been a big success there since. He was the Premier League's highest goalscorer ahead of Harry Kane and is also in the shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award.
Monchi was recently talking to El Mundo about the sale of Salah and he revealed that the club was forced to sell the Egyptian. He said: "The sale of Salah was inevitable: to get back to the parameters of the Financial Fair Play we had to recover as much as possible.
"Otherwise we risked a penalty from UEFA: we did not sell only Momo, also sold Rudiger, Mario Rui and Paredes ."
This season, Salah has appeared five times in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring twice and helping them be at the top of the charts in the division.
