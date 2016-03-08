Monchi's threatens Roma fans after Champions League exit

07 March at 13:35
High tension in Rome where the Giallorossi have been eliminated by the Champions League. Eusebio Di Francesco is on the brink and the team must qualify for the next year's competition finishing among the top four in Serie A.

The club's director of football Monchi has also shown some signs of nervousness.

Some Roma Ultras harshly criticizes the players that were about to take their flight to return to Rome last night. Some of them accused Monchi of 'destroying the team' and urged him to leave the club. Monchi reacted angrily telling them: "You are better...In six months I will come and pick you one by one, then we'll see who is right". Baldissoni, Balzaretti, Florenzi, Dzeko, and N'Zonzi were also criticized by the fans who only 'saved' De Rossi and Di Francesco. 

