Monchi: Signing Everton, Spurs and Inter target for AS Roma is possibility
19 July at 16:00The director of sports of AS Roma, Monchi says signing Bordeaux star Malcom is a possibility. Malcom is also a wanted man for Everton, Tottenham and Inter.
“I think think a sporting director can be too close to a fan’s way of thinking. Sometimes I become too much of a fan, but I have to make decisions in the best interests of the club,” Monchi said.
“Today some of them will be angry, some of them won’t, but they’re all happy when Roma win. That’s my job, to put together the strongest possible team to win and make the fans happy.
“I know they're all tired of words and want to win, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. I’ve been here for 14 months, so give me a little time. We’re here to present [Justin] Kluivert, which seemed impossible a few months ago.
“[Javier] Pastore is here, according to you that was impossible and yet he’s here. Malcom seemed crazy and today you tell me that’s a possibility. It’s fair to say that too, not just talk about Nainggolan and Alisson but also about the signings.
“This is my mobile phone, I have many compliments, not only for the sale, but for the team we’re putting together.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE FOR MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments