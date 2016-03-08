Monchi slams door on Di Francesco reunion at Sevilla
25 May at 22:45Earlier this year, Roma underwent somewhat of an emergency shift in backroom personnel, after a poor run of form. Head coach Eusebio di Francesco was sacked and sporting director Monchi left the club shortly after. Although Di Francesco has not yet returned to management, Monchi has joined Andalusian club Sevilla and reports in the past few weeks suggested that Di Francesco could join his former colleague in Spain.
However, speaking at the event of the Copa del Rey, between Valencia and Barcelona but held in Seville, Monchi slammed the door on any potential reunion between himself and Di Francesco at the club.
"He will definitely not be coming here," were Monchi's words about the potential appointment; leaving Di Francesco still waiting for a new managerial role.
