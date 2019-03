AC Milan's Spanish winger Samu Castillejo has been improving in recent weeks. Castillejo has started in two of Milan's last four games, whilst he replaced Brazilian trickster Lucas Paqueta in the derby defeat to Inter.Castillejo signed for Milan just last summer, moving for around €25m in a deal which saw Colombian forward Carlos Bacca sign for Castillejo's former club Villarreal.Now, however, the Spaniard could be moving away from Milan already; with Sevilla reportedly interest, according to what has started to spread in the Spanish press. With Monchi's return to the Andalusian club as sporting director, this could only make things more concrete; the former Roma director supposedly a big fan of his compatriot at Milan.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.