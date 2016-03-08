Monchi will want Juventus defender at Arsenal

Monchi will want to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani when he joins Arsenal as the club's sporting director.



Monchi has now left Roma after about 18 months at the club. He has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners are the favorites to land him in the summer.



The Mirror in England state that once Monchi joins Arsenal, he will have a go at signing Daniele Rugani, who is a former Chelsea target and nearly joined Arsenal's London rivals last summer.