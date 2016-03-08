Monchi will want Juventus defender at Arsenal

10 March at 10:35
Monchi will want to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani when he joins Arsenal as the club's sporting director.

Monchi has now left Roma after about 18 months at the club. He has been linked with a move to Arsenal and the Gunners are the favorites to land him in the summer.

The Mirror in England state that once Monchi joins Arsenal, he will have a go at signing Daniele Rugani, who is a former Chelsea target and nearly joined Arsenal's London rivals last summer.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.