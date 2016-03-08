‘Money not a problem’: Arsenal and Liverpool target reveals transfer desire
20 October at 13:10Cagliari midfielder and Liverpool and Arsenal target Nicolo Barella has revealed that he won't join any other club solely because of money but he'd do that because of ambition.
Barella has been one of the most wanted and brightest young players in Italy over the past two years or so. His performances for Cagliari have attracted interest and he recently made his debut for the Italian national team as well.
With reports linking him with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal in the past few days, Barella was talking about his future with SportWeek and he said that he won't leave the club because of money.
He said:" If and when I have to leave, it will never be for money, but only for ambition. I do not care about Ferrari or the super penthouse.
"I take my whims, but I do not play football to buy myself a beautiful car. I've always had the desire to have a family, perhaps because I have so many cousins, Federica is the right woman and that's why I married her. "
So far this season, Barella has appeared in every single Serie A game, appearing eight times and scoring once.
Kaustubh Pandey
