Manolas puts future talks on hold until next Roma coach is announced
26 April at 11:30
Manolas to Juve? For now, it is only a rumour. The Greek defender, in fact, has frozen any negotiations (he has a 36 million clause) to understand who will be the next coach for the Roman club.
In the event of a landing fourth spot, a place in the Champions League and the consequent arrival of Antonio Conte, the Greek defender could decide to stay.
The defender signed for Roma from Greek club Olympiacos in 2014, for a fee of 13.5 million.
Former Napoli coach Sarri has also been linked with a possible move to the capital.
Go to comments