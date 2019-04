Manolas puts future talks on hold until next Roma coach is announced

Manolas to Juve? For now, it is only a rumour. The Greek defender, in fact, has frozen any negotiations (he has a 36 million clause) to understand who will be the next coach for the Roman club.In the event of a landing fourth spot, a place in the Champions League and the consequent arrival of Antonio Conte, the Greek defender could decide to stay.The defender signed for Roma from Greek club Olympiacos in 2014, for a fee of 13.5 million.Former Napoli coach Sarri has also been linked with a possible move to the capital.