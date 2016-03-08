Monstrous Ronaldo, Juve crush Simeone: Italian papers react to Juve’s win vs. Atletico

An incredible night at the Allianz Stadium where Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 to progress to the Champions League quarter finals.



The Old Lady had never achieved something like that before. In fact, the Serie A giants had never qualified for the following stage of a European competition starting from a 2-0.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Max Allegri made possible what seemed to be not possible. The Portuguese star netted a hat-trick while Allegri tactically stunned Simeone using a 3-5-2 making the likes of Emre Can and Federico Bernardeschi one of his keys to overtake the Colchoneros.



A historical night in Turin that Italian papers celebrate in their front pages: “Martians”, writes Tuttosport, while Il Corriere dello sport focuses on the monstrous Cristiano Ronaldo. “The wrath of God”, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport.



Check out the front pages of Italian papers in our gallery

