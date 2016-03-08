Montella 'happy' with attitude at Fiorentina
17 July at 13:00Fiorentina prevailed in a pre-season friendly against Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara last night, with Viola head coach Vincenzo Montella speaking to Radio Bruno after the game:
"We won, I'm happy. We have to get used to it, today I saw this desire until the end of the game. I'm happy with the attitude and attitude put in place, we must also consider the moment and the new players. Terzic surprised me, Zurkowski already knew him a little more, he has to grow up. Vlahovic has grown and can still do a lot. For the physicality he can give more, he must learn to understand the times of the team. Montiel has talent but must complete on a physical level.
"Chiesa? He and Milenkovic have just arrived, I will need them at full strength. Only the few that were needed today have been trained."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments