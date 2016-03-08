Former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has said that he must have been given more time during his stint at the rossoneri.Montella was sacked in November last year and was replaced by Rino Gattuso months after he was Montella had helped the club finish sixth in the Serie A. Under Montella, Milan had spent over 150 million euros on wages and had signed about ten players in the transfer window.Montella recently told in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: "The sacking? Of course it was bad, it started as a project and was interrupted in an incorrect way.""There was a change in system and a revolution of footballers. We had more than 10 new of many nationalities, of which only one with a Champions League history (Bonucci) The club did not have patience, but I think I deserved a little more time."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)