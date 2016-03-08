Montella: 'I want to do something special against Juventus'
11 September at 17:55Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella has said he wants to do something special against Juventus in the new Rocco Commisso era at the club.
The La Viola spent heavily in the summer transfer window and brought in as many as three players on deadline day itself. But they've started off the season poorly, losing to Napoli in a 4-3 game at home and then losing away at Genoa 2-1.
In an interview that Montella gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he talked about Juventus.
He said: " First of all we say that they have beaten us a few times in the last few years. I will also try because the great stories come from impossible challenges. I would like to start the great history of Fiorentina by doing something special against Sarri's team."
" I was reading the data on the salary amounts. Juve spent twice as much as the other great ones. The president Commisso is right when he says that the bianconeri could line up three teams. can deploy only eleven. Inter and Napoli are closer to Juventus this year. The league title is not already assigned."
Go to comments