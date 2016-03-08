Montella is convinced Fiorentina 'can beat' Juventus
13 September at 15:35Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella is convinced that his side can beat Juventus on Saturday.
Having started the season on a bad note, Fiorentina will host Juventus in the next game. They lost the first game of the season in thrilling fashion, losing 4-3 to Napoli. They lost 2-1 to Cagliari in the second game of the season. Juventus, so far, have a hundred percent record in the league.
In the press conference ahead of the game, Montella talked about the tie.
He said: "In preparation, the maximum of conviction is needed, and I am now convinced that we can win. Now we have to pass it on and see how to carry our ideas."
On whether he thinks Juventus are stronger this season than they were earlier, he said: "In the last 8 years they have lost less than 10 percent of the games and they always go at a thousand per hour. From games as impossible as this can be, great stories are born. We want to write the beginning of our history, bringing enthusiasm and desire into play."
On Franck Ribery, he said: "He's fine, he worked well this week. He also did very well against Perugia, I would say he will play until the contrary.
Fake new or true 9? We are giving too much interpretation to this aspect. I have a lot of choice, I can decide to start one way and then change into the race. I have so many possibilities, we'll see."
