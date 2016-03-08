Montella: 'Klopp the best manager, AC Milan won a trophy with me'
19 April at 13:40New Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella released an interview with Dazn ahead of La Viola's Serie A clash against Juventus: "I enjoyed my family and I took some time to study. I learned a lot, I studied [Liverpool manager] Klopp, he is the manager I like the most right now".
ALLEGRI - "I like to have objectives in line with those of the club. Our target is to give an identity to this team, The 4-2 win against Juve is probably the most thrilling game of my managerial career. We did something incredible. I knew we could do something great".
AC MILAN - "There are many things that I wouldn't do again. In the past, I tried to focus on things outside the pitch that I shouldn't have controlled. AC Milan won a trophy when I was in charge of the team and they also returned to Europe. The style of that team was good in my opinion".
