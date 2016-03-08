Montella on Ronaldo: 'We talked about him at AC Milan, Messi has more talent'

18 April at 14:00
At the press conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Juventus, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella spoke about the Bianconeri's main man, Ronaldo, revealing that he spoke about the player at Milan.

"Ronaldo? We talked about him when I was at AC Milan, but I never really believed in it. However, there was a chance that he would come," he began.

The manager also answered the mandatory question, as it seems nowadays, Messi or Ronaldo? He managed to avoid any controversy by providing an intelligent answer, so it doesn't come back to haunt him on Saturday evening.

"Messi vs. Ronaldo? One should be admired more for the mental part, while the other has more talent. Ronaldo is a point of reference for those who want to play football, and Messi has a talent that not many is lucky enough to have," he concluded.

