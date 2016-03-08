Montella praises Fiorentina decision to sign Ribery

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella has given an interview to the Corriere Fiorentino, in which he spoke on the arrival of Franck Ribery at the club:



"​Ribery? He was a great blow of the company. I believe he is still intact to play at certain levels. He has a great desire, he got in the game to come here, giving up other opportunities he had and which were even more advantageous at the economic level, so there are the premises for him to be the right person and the player. He can make the difference even if he gave us 70%."