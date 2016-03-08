Montella praises Fiorentina decision to sign Ribery

23 August at 12:15
Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella has given an interview to the Corriere Fiorentino, in which he spoke on the arrival of Franck Ribery at the club:

"​Ribery? He was a great blow of the company. I believe he is still intact to play at certain levels. He has a great desire, he got in the game to come here, giving up other opportunities he had and which were even more advantageous at the economic level, so there are the premises for him to be the right person and the player. He can make the difference even if he gave us 70%."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.