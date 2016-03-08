Montella praises players attitude after goalless draw against Juve

14 September at 17:54
Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella has heaped praise on players attitude after his team’s impressive performance in a 0-0 draw against defending champions Juventus on Saturday.

Montella expressed those views while talking to Sky Sports after the match. “This was the attitude which got us the result and there is no better feeling when you know that the team follows your instructions,” he said.

Montella also praised the attitude of newly-signed veteran winger Franck Ribery by saying: “I thought that he should not play more than 60 minutes but he wanted to continue playing and that’s what makes him special because he never wants to give up even when he is tired.”

