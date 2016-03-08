Montella provides update on Chiesa's future and sends transfer message to AC Milan and Man Utd
27 April at 15:15Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella spoke with media ahead of tomorrow's Serie A clash against Sassuolo. La Viola can't qualify for Europe anymore and many questions were about the clubs' transfer strategies. "Chiesa is a very strong footballer and he belongs to Fiorentina", Montella said about the Italian winger who is being linked with Juventus, Inter and Bayern Munich. Fiorentina have not always sold their best players, I don't take for granted that he will leave".
"I believe that nobody is irreplaceable. Players must be motivated if they decide to stay. Players can stay or leave, it all depends on who will replace them. For now, I've seen a great attitude. Chiesa is not 100% fit but he wants to play. The same goes for Veretout and Milenkovic, I don't have the feeling they all want to leave".
Veretout, a former Aston Villa midfielder is a transfer target of Napoli and AC Milan while Milenkovic is being linked with Manchester United and Juve.
