Valero's agent has his say on Fiorentina rumours





Borja Valero agent, Alejandro Camano, has responded to the reports linking his client to Inter.



Speaking to fcinter1908, Camano said, "Borja is doing very well and is very happy to be at Inter.



"It's a big club and still has a year of his contract remaining. Fiorentina? We haven't had any contact.



"For him, Florence is home and wants only the best for the club and the city ”.



The Spaniard has been explicitly requested by the head coach Vincenzo Montella to reinforce the midfield.



According to Sky Sports, there has been a new meeting between the Viola sporting director Pradè and the Nerazzurri’s Ausilio.



Borja was a favourite of Luciano Spalletti’s but is not part of Antonio Conte's plans and can leave Inter, but not for free.



The leadership of Inter does not want the Spaniard to leave for free and have asked for €4/5 million euros for the player.



The Spaniard has given his maximum, yes and he is waiting to speak again with Fiorentina and with the president of the Commission.



Borja wants to feel like the protagonist again and knows that at Inter he would find little space with Conte, hence the opening to return to Florence but only after the 2 clubs find an agreement.



