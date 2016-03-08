Valero's agent has his say on Fiorentina rumours

17 July at 23:00


Borja Valero agent, Alejandro Camano, has responded to the reports linking his client to Inter.

Speaking to fcinter1908, Camano said, "Borja is doing very well and is very happy to be at Inter.

"It's a big club and still has a year of his contract remaining. Fiorentina? We haven't had any contact.

"For him, Florence is home and wants only the best for the club and the city ”.

The Spaniard has been explicitly requested by the head coach Vincenzo Montella to reinforce the midfield.
 
According to Sky Sports, there has been a new meeting between the Viola sporting director Pradè and the Nerazzurri’s Ausilio.
 
Borja was a favourite of Luciano Spalletti’s but is not part of Antonio Conte's plans and can leave Inter, but not for free.
 
The leadership of Inter does not want the Spaniard to leave for free and have asked for €4/5 million euros for the player.
 
The Spaniard has given his maximum, yes and he is waiting to speak again with Fiorentina and with the president of the Commission.
 
Borja wants to feel like the protagonist again and knows that at Inter he would find little space with Conte, hence the opening to return to Florence but only after the 2 clubs find an agreement.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.