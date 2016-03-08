Montella's future in doubt as new Fiorentina owner also plans to replace sporting director

05 June at 15:30
More details of the sale of Fiorentina from the Della Valle brothers to Commisso are emerging.
 
The new ownership confirms the Viola are ready to replace sporting director Corvino with Gandini, who could bring additional former Milanese men Braida or Mirabelli.
 
Montella’s future on the bench is also at risk as Fiorentina slide into a relegation battle after the removal of Poili, according to La Repubblica, the dream is coach Spalletti, who still under contract with Inter despite being replaced by Conte.
 
Alternatively, the names of Donadoni, Gattuso, Di Francesco, Ranieri and Rudi Garcia are considered.
 
 

