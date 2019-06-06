Montolivo criticises AC Milan in tribute: 'They took off captaincy, I didn't speak, I didn't get the chance to say goodbye..'
The former Milan skipper has fallen out of favor at the club under Rino Gattuso not just this season but ever since the Italian joined the club in late 2017. He failed to make a single first team appearance this season.
7 stagioni con questa gloriosa maglia....4 anni con la fascia di Capitano al braccio. Poi...Mi hanno tolto la fascia e non ho fiatato... non ho potuto fare 1 solo minuto in campo e non ho fiatato...non ho avuto la possibilità di salutarvi nel mio stadio e non ho fiatato. Tutto questo fiato risparmiato lo uso per urlare GRAZIE TIFOSI ROSSONERI, grazie da un Capitano e un uomo ferito, ma che continuerà ad andare a testa alta, consapevole di aver fatto sempre ed in ogni ambito il proprio dovere da professionista. Le ferite si cicatrizzano, l’amore per la maglia rimane per sempre...FORZA MILAN
And the former Fiorentina man has given tribute to his time at Milan in a rather critical way through Instagram.
The post read:
"7 seasons with this glorious jersey, 4 years with the band of Captain on the arm ... Then ... They took off the band and I didn't speak ... I couldn't play 1 minute on the pitch and I didn't speak ... I didn't have the chance to say goodbye in my stadium and I didn't speak out. All this spared my breath but I used to shout GRAZIE TIFOSI ROSSONERI. "Thank you from a Captain and a wounded man, but who will continue to hold his head high, aware that he has always done his duty as a professional in every field. The wounds heal, the love for the shirt remains forever ... FORZA MILAN."
