Montolivo criticises AC Milan in tribute: 'They took off captaincy, I didn't speak, I didn't get the chance to say goodbye..'

AC Milan midfielder Riccardo Montolivo has criticised how he was treated during the last few months of time at the rossoneri.The former Milan skipper has fallen out of favor at the club under Rino Gattuso not just this season but ever since the Italian joined the club in late 2017. He failed to make a single first team appearance this season.And the former Fiorentina man has given tribute to his time at Milan in a rather critical way through Instagram.The post read:"7 seasons with this glorious jersey, 4 years with the band of Captain on the arm ... Then ... They took off the band and I didn't speak ... I couldn't play 1 minute on the pitch and I didn't speak ... I didn't have the chance to say goodbye in my stadium and I didn't speak out. All this spared my breath but I used to shout GRAZIE TIFOSI ROSSONERI. "Thank you from a Captain and a wounded man, but who will continue to hold his head high, aware that he has always done his duty as a professional in every field. The wounds heal, the love for the shirt remains forever ... FORZA MILAN."